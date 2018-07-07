Our focus is to rescue APC from predators not defect - R-APC

news

Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of the Reformed All Progressive Congress, R-APC, has said that the focus of the splinter group is to remain within the APC and rescue it from predators.

Afegbua told Vanguard that the R-APC was for now not concerned about joining any political party as that isn't the splinter group's main focus for now.

“We haven’t gotten to that bridge yet. People are just trying to be preemptive. There is no discussion about party. We are poised to rescue our party first from the grip of political buccaneers and predators”, said Afegbua.

The emergence of R-APC has sparked off speculations that it was planning to merge with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said he won't lose sleep if the leader of the Reformed All Progressive Congress, R-APC, isn't happy with the party.

“There is no breakup in our party, if one Galadima is not happy, that is fine. He has a right no to be happy.

“If he chooses to call himself whatever he wants to call himself, that is not the issue. I will not lose my sleep over that. We know those who are in the system. Those who are seeking breakup that is their problem," Oshiomhole said.

However, Oshiomhole acknowledges the crack in the ruling party but maintained discussions are been held with stakesholders.

The APC chairman said the party's leadership is currently engaging the real stakeholders who are situated between the executive and the legislative arms of the government.

"We are engaging real stakeholders. I mean between the executive and the two arms of the national assembly."