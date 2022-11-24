Obi and I have agreed to iron out our differences - Soludo

Recall that a political tension has been brewing between the duo since Soludo penned a controversial article where he dismissed the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

The article generated mixed reactions and wild criticism across the country, particularly from the ‘Obidient’ movement, who heavily criticised the governor.

Meanwhile, the two men met and embraced each other at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church during the Thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor in celebration of his 70th birthday.

When the Anambra state governor arrived at the venue, he quickly went to where Obi was sitting and hugged him to the dismay of the people in attendance.

Commenting on the supposed rift between himself and Obi, Soludo blamed mischief makers for pushing such narrative, insisting that the former Anambra State Governor remains his brother, notwithstanding their political differences.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving mass, Soludo said he and Obi will soon meet to iron out their differences, adding that their rift was essentially political.

He also debunked the allegation going round that he was paid $28million bribe to run down the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Soludo's word: “Today is very special. When we came into the service, it was the first time, my brother, Peter Obi and I are meeting at a public event and in a Catholic Church which the two of us belong to. I think it was divine.

“When I came in, I quickly went to where he sat and hugged him, people watched with bewilderment as if it was a drama, asking if it was not the same people quarrelling.

“Let me tell you, we spoke two times, just last night. We are brothers. You know I am not one of those politicians that speak from two sides of the mouth. I can’t pretend. I am a politician, but also want to make heaven. I will keep saying the truth.

“There is no rift between Obi and me at a personal level. Nobody snatched each other’s wife. What appears to be the rift between us is fundamental political differences. Nothing else.

“So for those forging blackmail and all that, including the one they said I collected bribe to say what I said, I asked them to bring it so I will use it to construct roads. If Soludo is into bribery, I would have been a multi-trillionaire now.