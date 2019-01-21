The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the father of corruption in Nigeria.

The APC chairman also alleged that the former President tried to bribe the National Assembly to elongate his tenure when he was in power.

According to Vanguard, Oshiomhole said this while speaking to APC supporters in Yobe state on Monday, January 21, 2019.

The APC chairman also called on Nigerians to ignore the former President’s statements.

Obasanjo had on Sunday, January 20, 2019, criticised President Buhari and alleged that the government is planning to rig the upcoming general elections.

Insecurity

Responding to Obasanjo’s claim that the security situation in the country has worsened under Buhari, Oshiomhole said “We still have security challenges but the arrogance and impunity that was wallowing Nigeria is now a thing of the past.

“The situation we find ourselves in now started during Obasanjo’s regime. Do-or-die politics was Obasanjo’s legacy. Today, the era of impeaching state governors is over.

“The era of quarrelling with Vice President on the streets is over; the era of withdrawal of Lagos state monthly allocations is also one of the legacies of Obasanjo.”

Tinubu reacts

Also, the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, in his response to Obasanjo’s open letter, said that the former President is not happy with the achievements of Buhari’s government.

Tinubu said the APC has fulfilled its promise to Nigerians and that another term for Buhari will bring progress to Nigeria.