Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the government of President Buhari of empowering Boko haram through the payment of ransom.

Obasanjo made this known while speaking to newsmen on the state of the nation at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

The former President also said that the security situation in the country has deteriorated.

According to him, “The security situation has deteriorated with kidnapping everywhere and Boko Haram more in action and nobody should deceive Nigerians about this. With the teaming up of Boko Haram and Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram is stronger today militarily than they have ever been.

“Boko Haram has also been empowered by the Nigerian government through payment of ransom of millions of dollars which each administration disingenuously always denies.

“With ISIS being liquidated in Iraq and Syria, Africa is now their port of concentration. Soon, they may take over Libya which, with substantial resources, is almost a totally failed state. When that happens, all African countries North of Congo River will be unsafe with serious security problems.

“The struggle must be for all West African, Central African, North African and most East African States. Nigeria has to play a vanguard role in this struggle as we have much to lose. This administration has reached the end of its wit even in handling all security issues, but particularly Boko Haram issue, partly due to misuse of security apparatus and poor equipment, deployment, coordination and cooperation.”

Nigeria deserves better

Obasanjo also asked Buhari to go home in peace, adding that Nigerians deserve a leader who is physically fit and mentally alert.

"While Nigeria must appreciate Buhari for the little he has done and allow him to depart for home in peace if he allows free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, we must also tell ourselves that Nigeria deserves better at this point in time than what Buhari is capable of offering. History will note that he has been there. Nigeria now needs a man with better physical and mental soundness, with an active mind and intellect.

“Let me say again that Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and exists for the benefit of all Nigerians and non-Nigerians who desire to live or do business in and with Nigeria. The attitude of ‘it is my turn and I can do what I like’ with impunity will not last because Nigeria is created by God and it will outlive all evil machinations and designs against the overall interest of Nigeria,” he said.

According to political pundits, Buhari’s endorsement by Obasanjo in the run up to the 2015 election, added to his acceptability.

The former President, after an obvious fall out with the current administration, has endorsed his former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Do you think this will turn the tide for Atiku?