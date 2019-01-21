The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to ignore the allegations levelled against Buhari’s administration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu made this known at a rally organised by the APC in Borno state on Monday, January 21, 2019.

Obasanjo slams Buhari

Obasanjo, in a state of the nation address on Sunday, January 20, 2019, accused the current administration of planning to rig the upcoming elections.

The former President also said that the security situation in the country has worsened under the current administration.

According to Obasanjo, the President’s alleged clamp down on members of the opposition has taken Nigeria back to the despotic days of late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Obasanjo is jealous

Vanguard reports that Tinubu said that Obasanjo is not happy with the achievements of Buhari’s government.

According to the APC leader, no amount of criticism will stop Nigerians from voting for the President.

"When we came on board in 2015, we promised Nigerians that we are going to turn the ship of this country to the right direction and we have done that.

“We are sweeping webs of collateral corruption, to give Nigerians a new life, new home and a solid foundation; that is what President Buhari is doing and we are 100 per cent behind him.

“President Buhari is upright, firm, steady and focused, with great vision for the betterment and progress of the country,” he added.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also called on President Buhari to go home peacefully, adding that Nigerians deserve better than he can offer.