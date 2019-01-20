Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari again.

The former President, in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Sunday, January 20, 2019, said Nigerians deserve more than Buhari can offer.

According to Obasanjo, Nigeria needs a man that is physically fit, mentally sound and has an active intellect as a leader.

He said “While Nigeria must appreciate Buhari for the little he has done and allow him to depart for home in peace if he allows free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, we must also tell ourselves that Nigeria deserves better at this point in time than what Buhari is capable of offering. History will note that he has been there. Nigeria now needs a man with better physical and mental soundness, with an active mind and intellect.

“Let me say again that Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and exists for the benefit of all Nigerians and non-Nigerians who desire to live or do business in and with Nigeria. The attitude of ‘it is my turn and I can do what I like’ with impunity will not last because Nigeria is created by God and it will outlive all evil machinations and designs against the overall interest of Nigeria.”

Obasanjo endorses Atiku

In October 2018, Obasanjo publicly endorsed the candidacy of his former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

Describing Atiku as President in waiting, OBJ also promised to work with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to kick out Buhari.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu however dismissed the endorsement saying that the President can provide the needed change that Nigerians deserve.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has constantly criticised President Buhari’s handling of the economy and the herdsmen crisis.

Watch the video of Obasanjo's latest press conference in Ogun state below: