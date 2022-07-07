RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nobody can intimidate me with SANs, LP factional chairman warns Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The chairman said he holds no grudges against Peter Obi.

The factional chairman of Labour Party, Mr Calistus Uju Okafor, has warned presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that he won't be intimidated with lawyers.

The former Deputy National Chairman of Labour Party is currently in court to challenge the constitutionality of the Barrister Julius Abure-led national working committee of the party which nominated Obi as the flag-bearer.

Okafor said he harbours no hatred for Obi but maintained that he's the authentic national chairman of the party following the removal of the late chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Okafor disclosed that he instituted the suit long before Obi joined the Labour party on May 29, 2022.

He said, “Obi is fighting to become president while I am fighting to become the chairman of the LP based on the provisions of the constitution which empowers me to act as chairman if the chairman is removed or died.

“Obi is an Igbo man like me. He has never offended me. I have no reason to fight him. If anyone also believes that I have collected money from Peter Obi, the person is making a mistake because I’m in court. I have no hard feelings against anybody and I will not allow anyone to intimidate me with SANs.”

He reiterated that he had no hard feelings towards the presidential candidate, but emphasised that the former Anambra State Governor was in the of the party whose leadership was allegedly not recognised by the LP’s constitution.

