NDLEA operatives reject ₦‎1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has impounded no fewer than 367 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were recovered from a vehicle with registration number FKJ141DX.

He said that two suspects: Monday Suleiman, 62, and Sama’ila Mohammed, 30 were arrested.

He added that a bribe of ₦‎1.2 million offered to NDLEA officers were documented as part of exhibits to prosecute the suspects.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on March 15 intercepted a jerrycan of palm oil containing cannabis sativa going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Babafemi said that the interception was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company export shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“At the point of examination, it was discovered that 600 grams of cannabis sativa were concealed inside the jerrycan of palm oil.

“A suspect, Tunde Ogunbowale who presented the consignment for export to Dubai was immediately arrested.

“This is even as attempt to export 2.7kg cannabis packaged as part of dried onions to Dubai through a postal service firm was frustrated.

“This was done by the NDLEA officers attached to the courier company, who seized a carton filled with colourful sachets of dried onions, used to conceal the illicit consignment,” he said.

