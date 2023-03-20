ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kano residents task governor-elect on education, healthcare

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some residents of Kano metropolis, on Monday urged the Kano State Governor-Elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf, to give priority attention to education and healthcare delivery.

Abba-Yusuf
Abba-Yusuf

Recommended articles

One of them, Malam Idris Ali, a retired Civil Servant, urged Kabir-Yusuf to recruit qualified professionals to take charge of healthcare delivery in the state.

”The health centres will be more effective if more qualified health workers are employed into the system.

”The health of the people is very important. An unhealthy population can never be productive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, Shuaibu Saleh, a Health Worker urged the incoming governor to make effective primary healthcare services available at the rural communities.

”Only a few health centres at the local government areas have qualified manpower. This is not good for our people.

”Apart from manpower, equipment and drugs are major challenges facing healthcare delivery in the state,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Amina Abubakar, a School Teacher, described the state of some schools in the state as pitiable.

He said that quality education was a sure way of protecting the future of the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I will urge him to give serious attention to the education sector, it is the bedrock of every society,” she said.

Malam Saidu Dauda, an Educationist, said that there was need to increase the budgetary allocation to education in the state.

”With the right budget, the right facilities and manpower will be provided, and our children will have quality education.

”Quality education is a guaranteed way of empowering the youth and positioning them for future opportunities.

”Developing the education will also tackle social vices, the incoming government should take education seriously,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

BREAKING: INEC suspends collation of guber election results in Abia, Enugu LGAs

BREAKING: INEC suspends collation of guber election results in Abia, Enugu LGAs

Guber Election: PDP, LP supporters protest against INEC in Enugu

Guber Election: PDP, LP supporters protest against INEC in Enugu

Kano residents task governor-elect on education, healthcare

Kano residents task governor-elect on education, healthcare

Tinubu-led presidency will address ethnic, religious bigotry - Canada APC Chairman

Tinubu-led presidency will address ethnic, religious bigotry - Canada APC Chairman

Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State

Mohammed wins re-election bid in Bauchi State

Umahi dissolves boards, commissions in Ebonyi

Umahi dissolves boards, commissions in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory