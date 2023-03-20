Kano residents task governor-elect on education, healthcare

One of them, Malam Idris Ali, a retired Civil Servant, urged Kabir-Yusuf to recruit qualified professionals to take charge of healthcare delivery in the state.

”The health centres will be more effective if more qualified health workers are employed into the system.

”The health of the people is very important. An unhealthy population can never be productive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, Shuaibu Saleh, a Health Worker urged the incoming governor to make effective primary healthcare services available at the rural communities.

”Only a few health centres at the local government areas have qualified manpower. This is not good for our people.

”Apart from manpower, equipment and drugs are major challenges facing healthcare delivery in the state,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Amina Abubakar, a School Teacher, described the state of some schools in the state as pitiable.

He said that quality education was a sure way of protecting the future of the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I will urge him to give serious attention to the education sector, it is the bedrock of every society,” she said.

Malam Saidu Dauda, an Educationist, said that there was need to increase the budgetary allocation to education in the state.

”With the right budget, the right facilities and manpower will be provided, and our children will have quality education.

”Quality education is a guaranteed way of empowering the youth and positioning them for future opportunities.