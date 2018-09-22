INEC warns against publication of false results

The Commission gave the warning on Saturday through its twitter handle @inecnigeria.
It said that the official results would be available as announced by the election Returning Officer.
“Announcing or publishing a false election result is an offence.
“I is a criminal offence punishable by a term of imprisonment.
“The official #OsunDecides2018 results will be uploaded on our platforms as declared by the Returning Officer,” the commission said.