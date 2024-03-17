No one knows how much Nigerian senators earn, but we know how much they should

The upper legislative chamber suspended Senator Abdul Ningi last week after he alleged that lawmakers sneaked non-existent projects into the 2024 budget, implying a plan to embezzle the funds.

The scandal led to further allegations that some senators received ₦500 million for constituency projects.

While the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) determines the salaries and allowances of all public office holders in Nigeria, senators have access to other benefits, including constituency funds, not officially covered by the agency.

Senators have argued in the past they have no direct access to the funds and instead use them to award contracts for projects in their constituencies, but the process has been repeatedly called out for being rife with fraud.

For example, Senator Ali Ndume admitted last week that 10 leaders in the chamber, including himself, got more than the usual ₦200 million constituency project fund allocated to each senator, but didn't state a specific figure. Senator Ned Nwoko also admitted in an interview on Saturday, March 16, 2024 he got close to ₦1 billion for constituency projects because he relied on his "weight and contacts."

Nigerian senators are considered some of the highest paid lawmakers across the world, but this is only possible when you consider all the perks they have access to that are secret from the public and not under the oversight of the RMAFC.

How much Nigerian senators officially earn that we know

Salary/Allowances Annual Value Monthly Value Basic salary ₦2,026,400 ₦168,866.70 Motor Vehicle fuelling and maintenance ₦1,519,800 ₦126,650 Personal Assistant ₦506,600 ₦42,216.66 Domestic staff ₦1,519,800 ₦126,650 Entertainment ₦607,920 ₦50,660 Utilities ₦607,920 ₦50,660 Newspapers/Periodicals ₦303,960 ₦25,330 Wardrobe ₦506,600 ₦42,216.66 House Mainatenance ₦101,320 ₦8,443.33 Constituency ₦5,066,000 ₦422,166.66 Total ₦12,766,320 ₦1,063,860.01

It doesn't end there.

Other Allowances Annual Value Accomodation ₦4,052,800 Furniture ₦6,079,200 Duty tour allowance ₦37,000 (per night) Estacode $950 (per night) Recess ₦202,640 Severance gratuity ₦6,079,200 (after successful completion of tenure) Motor vehicle loan (optional) ₦8,105,600 (to be repaid before expiration of tenure)