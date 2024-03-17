ADVERTISEMENT
No one knows how much Nigerian senators earn, but we know how much they should

Samson Toromade

Nigerian senators are in the spotlight once again over how much they earn.

The true earnings of Nigerian senators are shrouded in secrecy
The true earnings of Nigerian senators are shrouded in secrecy [Tope Brown]

The latest budget padding scandal to hit the Nigerian Senate has once again sparked controversy about the earnings of public office holders, especially lawmakers.

The upper legislative chamber suspended Senator Abdul Ningi last week after he alleged that lawmakers sneaked non-existent projects into the 2024 budget, implying a plan to embezzle the funds.

The scandal led to further allegations that some senators received ₦500 million for constituency projects.

While the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) determines the salaries and allowances of all public office holders in Nigeria, senators have access to other benefits, including constituency funds, not officially covered by the agency.

Nigerian senators are considered some of the highest paid lawmakers across the world
Nigerian senators are considered some of the highest paid lawmakers across the world [Tope Brown] Pulse Nigeria

Senators have argued in the past they have no direct access to the funds and instead use them to award contracts for projects in their constituencies, but the process has been repeatedly called out for being rife with fraud.

For example, Senator Ali Ndume admitted last week that 10 leaders in the chamber, including himself, got more than the usual ₦200 million constituency project fund allocated to each senator, but didn't state a specific figure. Senator Ned Nwoko also admitted in an interview on Saturday, March 16, 2024 he got close to ₦1 billion for constituency projects because he relied on his "weight and contacts."

Nigerian senators are considered some of the highest paid lawmakers across the world, but this is only possible when you consider all the perks they have access to that are secret from the public and not under the oversight of the RMAFC.

Salary/Allowances Annual Value Monthly Value
Basic salary ₦2,026,400 ₦168,866.70
Motor Vehicle fuelling and maintenance ₦1,519,800 ₦126,650
Personal Assistant ₦506,600 ₦42,216.66
Domestic staff ₦1,519,800 ₦126,650
Entertainment ₦607,920 ₦50,660
Utilities ₦607,920 ₦50,660
Newspapers/Periodicals ₦303,960 ₦25,330
Wardrobe ₦506,600 ₦42,216.66
House Mainatenance ₦101,320 ₦8,443.33
Constituency ₦5,066,000 ₦422,166.66
Total ₦12,766,320 ₦1,063,860.01

It doesn't end there.

Other Allowances Annual Value
Accomodation ₦4,052,800
Furniture ₦6,079,200
Duty tour allowance ₦37,000 (per night)
Estacode $950 (per night)
Recess ₦202,640
Severance gratuity ₦6,079,200 (after successful completion of tenure)
Motor vehicle loan (optional) ₦8,105,600 (to be repaid before expiration of tenure)

The RMAFC last reviewed the remuneration package in 2007 and the agency's attempt to increase the package by 114% last year was cancelled following a public outcry.

