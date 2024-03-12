Senate suspends Ningi for 3 months following his ₦3tn budget padding allegation
Ningi had in a recent interview accused the executive of implementing a budget the National Assembly did not approve.
The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central was suspended during the senate plenary on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, following a call to suspend him by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.
More details to come...
