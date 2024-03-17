Ned Nwoko admits he got over ₦1bn for constituency projects
The Senate is currently rocked with budget padding allegations as some senators complained about discrepancies in constituency projects’ allocation.
Nwoko disclosed this while reacting to the discrepancies in constituency project allocation in the 2024 budget in a podcast on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
His revelation lends credence to Borno South Senator Ali Ndume’s claims that resources to lawmakers often vary based on the status in the house and the magnitude of their constituency projects.
Ndume was responding to the allegations by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe from Cross River North that some senators got a total of ₦500m each for constituency projects.
“Senators get what they lobby for, not because they have the right to it. Everybody just goes about doing what they can do for their constituencies and senatorial districts," Nwoko stated.
“A better approach would have been for senatorial uniformity. So if they say that everyone should get about ₦1 billion, be it. But this way, you rely on your weight and contacts to see what you can get for your people.
“We are not talking about money for the senators. This is for projects within our senatorial districts. If you have road, water, or training programmes, all should aggregate to a particular amount,” he said.
Asked if his allocation is anywhere close to ₦1 billion, the senator replied in the affirmative.
“Of course, I did. That’s why I am who I am. But these are projects for my people.” Nwoko added.
The lawmaker's revelation comes at a time when the Senate is under scrutiny over a budget padding allegation made by Senator Abdul Ningi.
The Bauchi lawmaker, who is currently under suspension, alleged that ₦3.7trn of the ₦28.7trn 2024 budget is not tied to any extra project.
The Red Chamber has denied any wrongdoing, as it explained that the ₦3.7trn was statutory transfers to first-line charge agencies of government not domiciled in the ministries.
