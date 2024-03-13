I got over ₦200m for constituency projects; all senators are not equal - Ndume

Ndume's comment comes as a reaction to the allegations by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe from Cross River North that some senators got a total of ₦500m each from the 2024 budget for constituency projects.

Agom-Jarigbe made the startling revelation during plenary on Tuesday, as lawmakers debated the budget padding claims by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Ninigi, who claimed that ₦3.7trn was not tied to any project in the 2024 ₦28.7trn budget, was suspended by his colleagues over claims that his action embarrassed the integrity of the National Assembly.

Responding in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Ndume said he and other senior members got more than the ₦200m the floor members got.

“My colleagues know that I go more than them (floor members).

“All the senators have ₦200m (each) as their constituency projects but I am a leader. That is the difference. Ten of us are leaders including those in the opposition. We get more than the floor members. It’s normal… My colleagues know that I go more than them.” the Borno senator said.

Asked to confirm if Agom-Jarigbe's claim that some senior senators got ₦500 million each from the 2024 Appropriation Act, Ndume said, “It’s disparity now, we are not the same; all animals are equal but some are more equal than the other. That’s what the case is. They have agreed to that.

