Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

He said the political credentials of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supersede that of the former President.

Masari said this in an interview with TVC while responding to a question on the relevance of Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi.

Recall that in his letter to Nigerians on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Obasanjo said Obi is the most capable hand to lead Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former President described Obi as his mentee, adding that the former Anambra State Governor had an edge over other contestants in the presidential election race.

But Governor Masari believes Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi carries no weight.

According to him, Obasanjo cannot convince members of his family to vote for Obi let alone convince the nation.

“Obasanjo cannot sway members of his family let alone sway the nation. Everybody has served, Let’s bring their credentials of service to their people; to the country and be honest and objective, who has more credentials? But for me, when you put them on the table, I will pick Asiwaju”, he said.

The governor also accused the Labour Party of building its campaign on religion and ethnic sentiments.