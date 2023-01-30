ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Bayo Wahab

Masari believes Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi carries no weight.

Katsina Gov Aminu Bello Masari explains a point during chat with select online media
Katsina Gov Aminu Bello Masari explains a point during chat with select online media
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said the political credentials of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supersede that of the former President.

Masari said this in an interview with TVC while responding to a question on the relevance of Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi.

Recall that in his letter to Nigerians on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Obasanjo said Obi is the most capable hand to lead Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former President described Obi as his mentee, adding that the former Anambra State Governor had an edge over other contestants in the presidential election race.

But Governor Masari believes Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi carries no weight.

According to him, Obasanjo cannot convince members of his family to vote for Obi let alone convince the nation.

“Obasanjo cannot sway members of his family let alone sway the nation. Everybody has served, Let’s bring their credentials of service to their people; to the country and be honest and objective, who has more credentials? But for me, when you put them on the table, I will pick Asiwaju”, he said.

The governor also accused the Labour Party of building its campaign on religion and ethnic sentiments.

“The action which the Labour Party is taking is built along ethnoreligious considerations. Beyond the social media, beyond the media hype, who are your people on ground in the north?” Masari asked.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Gov Masari says Obasanjo can't influence his own family to vote for Obi

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

Sanwo-Olu grieves with families of Ojuelegba accident victims

APC receives 10,000 defectors from PDP, NNPP, APGA in Kano State

APC receives 10,000 defectors from PDP, NNPP, APGA in Kano State

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Old Naira notes: Reps C’ttee rejects CBN’s deadline extension

Old Naira notes: Reps C’ttee rejects CBN’s deadline extension

Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Atiku’s wife urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Why I’m aligning with Tinubu- Suspended PDP Senator

Why I’m aligning with Tinubu- Suspended PDP Senator

Old notes: Nigerians give kudos, knocks to CBN deadline extension

Old notes: Nigerians give kudos, knocks to CBN deadline extension

Buhari recommits to credible 2023 polls

Buhari recommits to credible 2023 polls

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi makes surprise visit to Boko Haram-ravaged Southern Borno

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?

What happens when a governorship candidate dies before an election?