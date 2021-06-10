Gov Ayade’s aide moves to APC with over 1,000 supporters

Speaking after his formal registration, Ofuka said his decision to dump PDP for APC was in solidarity with the governor, who left the PDP for APC.

“I have to join the governor so that, together, we will continue the industrialisation and agriculture revolution of our dear state of which cocoa is one of its mainstay.

“The governor needed the full support of all of us to realise the dream of making Cross River a model.

“Ayade has done so much for Cross River such that we cannot continue to be in opposition.

“We need to come to the mainstream by aligning with the center,” he said.