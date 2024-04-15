Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Pulse reported that the immediate past Kano State governor was suspended in his ward on Monday, April 15.

In response to the situation, the group, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Emmanuel Aribigbe, noted that the individuals responsible for the suspension, as evidenced by their identities, visibly represented the infiltration from the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The statement said, "We can authoritatively report that the press conference which took place in Kano and not at the ward were held by known members of the NNPP. The pertinent question to is, how many ward executive officers were at the conference?

"These characteristics are known supporters of Engr Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is an arch rival of our able National Chairman.

"We, however, called on the security agencies to quickly order the arrest of the faces at the press conference and properly investigate their sponsors."

The group stated that Ganduje has not committed any offence that should warrant suspension by the ward executive.