ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Segun Adeyemi

The suspension of Ganduje from his ward by way of statutes automatically invalidates him as the national chairman of APC.

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]
Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Pulse reported that the immediate past Kano State governor was suspended in his ward on Monday, April 15.

In response to the situation, the group, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Emmanuel Aribigbe, noted that the individuals responsible for the suspension, as evidenced by their identities, visibly represented the infiltration from the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The statement said, "We can authoritatively report that the press conference which took place in Kano and not at the ward were held by known members of the NNPP. The pertinent question to is, how many ward executive officers were at the conference?

ADVERTISEMENT

"These characteristics are known supporters of Engr Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is an arch rival of our able National Chairman.

"We, however, called on the security agencies to quickly order the arrest of the faces at the press conference and properly investigate their sponsors."

The group stated that Ganduje has not committed any offence that should warrant suspension by the ward executive.

They urged all their members and supporters of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje all over the world to be calm and ignore what they described as a "failed coup by some enemies of democracy."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Fresh crisis in Kano as NNPP passes vote of no confidence on Gov Abba Yusuf

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

Kano APC nullifies Ganduje's suspension, vows to punish those behind it

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

'We regret it' - Enenche bows to pressure, apologises to lady accused of false testimony

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

FG says Nigeria will lead Africa in developing and regulating AI globally

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

Edwin Clark wants Tinubu to send brave soldiers to Sambisa to rescue Chibok girls

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

FG urged to review PIA as food shortage hits 25 million Nigerians

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Segun Sowunmi [Facebook]

Why Segun Sowunmi wants to take over as next PDP national chairman

David Ombugadu was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship election. [David Ombugadu/Facebook]

David Ombugadu rejects offer to become PDP national chairman

Alia and Akume [Facebook]

Gov Alia or SGF Akume? Benue APC leader confirmed amid heated feud

Ganduje, Kwankwaso [Facebook]

Tension in Kano over Ganduje's suspension, arrest of Kwankwaso's crew demanded