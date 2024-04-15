ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

Segun Adeyemi

The suspension arises from allegations of bribery directed at Ganduje by the Kano State Government.

Ganduje [Facebook]
Ganduje [Facebook]

The ward’s legal adviser, Halliru Gwanzo, revealed this during a press conference in Kano.

The suspension stems from accusations of bribery against Ganduje by the Kano State Government.

As quoted by Leadership, Gwanzo said, “We decided to suspend Dr Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him.”

According to the party ward leaders, the suspension will commence on Monday, April 15, 2024, and remain in effect until the former state governor resolves the allegations against him.

This development raises uncertainties about the leadership within the APC and may have broader ramifications for Nigerian politics as the 2027 elections approach.

The APC national chairman has not yet commented on the suspension.

Earlier, Pulse reported that there are calls for Ganduje’s resignation as national chairman of the APC.

A chieftain of the party, Dr Salihu Lukman urged Ganduje to either align with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for advancing Nigerian democracy or step down from his position.

He said, “Under your watch, you are unable to regulate the excessive conduct of some leaders. Consequently, leadership crisis is snowballing in many states with hardly any visible indication of efforts from your leadership to intervene and resolve the issues.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has taken legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion.

His wife Hafsat and son Umar are also included as co-defendants in the charge sheet dated April 3, 2024.

Others named in the charge sheet are Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

Governor Yusuf recently established two committees to investigate allegations of misusing public assets, political violence, and disappearances during Ganduje’s administration.

