JAMB releases fresh update on 2024 results

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, will conduct a press conference in Abuja on Monday to announce the results and address associated issues.

This update was communicated to journalists in the capital city (Abuja) through a notice released by Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Public Relations.

Meanwhile, the results for candidates who took the UTME exam a few days ago are expected to be released on Monday, April 29, while the release for others will follow once a thorough review process is finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board emphasised that this delay was necessary to ensure meticulous scrutiny, aiming to uphold the authenticity and trustworthiness of the results.

This precautionary step addresses concerns such as impersonation, discrepancies in biometric data, and various forms of exam misconduct, thereby assuring confidence in the outcome.

Over the last week, over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at more than 700 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.