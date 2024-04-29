ADVERTISEMENT
JAMB releases fresh update on 2024 results

Segun Adeyemi

Over the past week, over 1.9 million individuals enrolled for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across over 700 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, will conduct a press conference in Abuja on Monday to announce the results and address associated issues.

This update was communicated to journalists in the capital city (Abuja) through a notice released by Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Public Relations.

Meanwhile, the results for candidates who took the UTME exam a few days ago are expected to be released on Monday, April 29, while the release for others will follow once a thorough review process is finalised.

The board emphasised that this delay was necessary to ensure meticulous scrutiny, aiming to uphold the authenticity and trustworthiness of the results.

This precautionary step addresses concerns such as impersonation, discrepancies in biometric data, and various forms of exam misconduct, thereby assuring confidence in the outcome.

The 2024 UTME started on Friday, April 19, 2024, and is anticipated to finish today.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

