Coalition lauds Speaker for pro-masses forum on State Police

In a joint statement, SOP President Comrade Johnson Babatunde and Secretary General Patrick Eza lauded the House, led by Speaker Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for its focused efforts to tackle the nation's prevailing challenges.

The statement emphasised that the National Dialogue on State Policing, coordinated by the House, underscores its dedication to safeguarding lives, property, and citizens' well-being.

Various groups praised this initiative as beneficial for the masses, highlighting its potential to drive economic and social progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group commended the Speaker for demonstrating selflessness, commitment, resilience, and compassion.

The statement reads partly, "We followed the National Dialogue on State Policing organised by the House aimed to potentially decentralise the current Nigeria Police Force and empower states to create and operate their policing system police.

"We were thrilled that such an initiative came at a very crucial time when the nation is making efforts to address insecurity.

"Past leaders, civil society and other relevant stakeholders made their position known on the issue of state police. This is the way to go, and the House of Reps must be commended."

Recall that Pulse reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, opposed the establishment of State Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said state police would escalate ethnic tensions, potentially fostering divided loyalties within states.

AIG Ben Okolo, representing the Inspector General, further elaborated that implementing state police would introduce multiple command structures, complicating law enforcement efforts.

Additionally, there are fears that state governors could misuse their authority over state police for personal or political gain, risking abuses of power and human rights violations.