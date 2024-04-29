ADVERTISEMENT
UniAbuja female final year student declared missing

Segun Adeyemi

The public has been urged to help notify the university or the nearest police station if they encounter the missing student.

Her uncle, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, a former vice chairman of the Kwali Area Council in the FCT, reported her disappearance over the phone on Sunday morning.

Murja, as she is known, is in her fourth year at the university, studying Arts Education within the Faculty of Education.

He stated that Murjanatu, who lived with her parents in Piwoyi, departed for school on Friday morning but hasn’t been reachable since then because her phone has been turned off.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said, “It was her parents who called me to find out if Murjanatu came to my place, as efforts to reach her on the phone remained futile since she left home at Piwoyi on her way to school. I told them she didn’t come to my house. I also tried to reach her phone too but it was switched off.”

Zubairu, on the other hand, stated that the family had notified both the university administration and law enforcement about the student who had disappeared.

He urged the public to help by notifying the university or the nearest police station if they encounter her.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command is yet to release an official statement to confirm the incident.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, in a reply to a text message sent to her phone, said, “I will find and then get back to you later.”

Segun Adeyemi

