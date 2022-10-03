Fitness Video: Gov Umahi defends Tinubu, says nobody is totally well

Tinubu on Sunday, October 2, 2022, posted a video of himself riding a bike to debunk the rumour that he had died.

Captioning the video, the APC presidential candidate wrote,“Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

However, in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Governor Umahi while reacting to a question about Tinubu’s health said those asking questions about his health do not know when they would die.

He said the presidential candidate has a life and does not need any proof of life.

He said, “Nobody is totally well, and nobody is totally sick; this is one point. Another point is that Nigerians are petty; some of us are petty.

“A man doing his workout, you know, is being videoed and circulated on social media without his knowledge.

“And so, a man that has life does not need to show any proof of life. Asiwaju has life, and he doesn’t need to show any proof of life, and you can see that.

“I think we should concentrate on tangibles because life is like being on the bus, and you don’t know where the next bus stop is.

“Some of the people talking about the health of the leaders of the country don’t even know when their bus stop is coming. So, we should rely on tangibles. Every life and health rests in the hand of God; that is how I look at it.”

Umahi further said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has no structure in his state.

“Every state is built on the performances of the governor. I have performed and it’s not about the party, it’s about the leadership of the state.

“There is no PDP in Ebonyi state, and if you’ve witnessed our programmes of late, you’d have noticed the number of people that came out