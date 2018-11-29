Eunice Atuejide confident Nigerian youths will make her President in 2019

news

Presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, believes Nigeria's teeming youthful population will make her Nigeria's first female president in 2019.

Atuejide is one of only five women who are contesting for the presidency in the 2019 presidential election. 79 candidates in total will contest in the election , the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

While speaking during an interview on RootsTV Nigeria, the lawyer and businesswoman said Nigerian youths are not burdened with the biases that prove to be barriers against female politicians in Nigeria.

"There are 84 million registered voters in Nigeria. 60% of them are under 30 and they don't have these biases that you're thinking. They're young and that's my power base. Those are the people that are taking me to the presidency," she said.

The candidate assured that she's running to win the election but that if she loses, she would never entertain the thought of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who is fielding 75-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate. She however expressed a willingness to work with other parties.

She said, "If it is APC, never; I'm not going to work with them. Forget it. However, if it is PDP, AAC or absolutely any of the other parties, I'm willing to go in there and see what I can do to help us create a better Nigeria."

The lawyer said her candidacy is about changing the face of leadership in the country and ensuring that the people benefit from governance.

2019 presidential election

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is billed to be closely-fought between President Buhari and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Alongside Atuejide in the chasing pack is Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.