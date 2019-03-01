Nwoye, representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, stated this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra.

In the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nwoye said that the re-election of the president was victory well deserved.

It was not just a confirmation of the peoples love for the president but an attestation that Nigerians were happy with the progress the Federal Government had made in the last four years, the lawmaker said.

Nwoye, who was the National Director of Youth Mobilization for Buhari Presidential Campaign Council, commended the nations youths for their peaceful and orderly conduct during Saturdays polls.

This is indeed a historic moment. Nigerians have used their votes to show the president and our great party that they are happy with the progress the country has made under his watch.

This is a victory for democracy, good governance and a clear statement from Nigerians that they are ready to move to the next level with the president, Nwoye said.

He expressed the hope that the APC-led administration would consolidate on the achievements of the last four years.

Nwoye, who congratulated Buhari on his victory at the poll, expressed the optimism that he would justify the renewed mandate by millions of Nigerians.

This is a threshold of our political history so I urge Nigerians to rally round the federal government and support the presidents commitment to take Nigeria to the next level, he said.

He urged the nations political class to put the interest of the country and party above their personal interest for Nigeria to move forward.