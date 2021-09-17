RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Buhari is not an angel or demon,' Fani-Kayode explains new APC love affair

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Fani-Kayode says the quality of the APC has improved to attract elite members like himself.

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says a newfound admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership qualities is one of the things that convinced him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party when he met with the president in Abuja on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

His defection has raised eyebrows especially as he's publicly said numerous uncharitable things about the APC and its members, including President Buhari who's a common target, in the past.

While defending his move during an interview on Channels TV late on Thursday, the former minister said he's now found out that President Buhari is actually a better leader than he's been led to believe in the past.

"I'm not saying Mr President is an angel, and I'm not saying he's a demon.

"I'm saying he's a man like any other man; and I've come to realise that we can work together, and I've come to realise that he's open, magnanimous, and is somebody that has opened his door to us and welcoming everybody from the opposition into his party," he said.

Fani-Kayode also noted that the quality of the APC has evolved and improved over the years to attract elite members like himself.

The 60-year-old said Nigerians must understand the importance of unity, and ensure that the country remains one and is made to work well for everyone.

