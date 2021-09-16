Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister and fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Fani-Kayode dumps PDP to join hands with Buhari's APC
Fani-Kayode has returned to the APC after a previous short-lived stint.
The former Minister of Aviation swore years ago that he'd rather die than join 'a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship' like the APC.
However, his defection from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) was announced on Thursday, September 16, 2021 when he met Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

