RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fani-Kayode dumps PDP to join hands with Buhari's APC

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Fani-Kayode has returned to the APC after a previous short-lived stint.

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister and fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

The former Minister of Aviation swore years ago that he'd rather die than join 'a filthy, rat-infested sinking ship' like the APC.

However, his defection from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) was announced on Thursday, September 16, 2021 when he met Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Details later.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps to conclude constitution amendment process in 2 years

Fani-Kayode dumps PDP to join hands with Buhari's APC

EFCC boss Bawa is 'hale and hearty' following slump

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

Buni directs hospitals to treat Yobe villagers wounded in accidental NAF airstrike

'Pilot fired some probing shots,' Air Force admits responsibility for accidental killing of Yobe villagers

Osinbajo is off to Ghana for ECOWAS meeting on Guinea coup

Air Force receives report on plane crash that killed COAS, 10 others

White House invites Nicki Minaj over claims that COVID-19 vaccine results in swollen testicles

Trending

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Senator Abdullahi adamu

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter/@valyntino]

After meeting Obasanjo behind closed doors, Lamido says Nigeria is bleeding

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo (Punch)

Governor Makinde distances himself from fake presidential advert

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]