Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Benue people will resist intimidation, rigging in 2019, Ortom says

Benue people will resist intimidation, rigging in 2019 elections, Ortom says

Ortom stated this on Sunday in Jos, while answering questions from newsmen, shortly after a special Church service.

  • Published:
Youths in Benue state under the aegis of Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO) 2019 have warned former Governor, George Akume and others allegedly plotting to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom to desist. play Benue people will resist intimidation, rigging in 2019 election, Ortom says (thenigerianvoice)

Gov. Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that the people of the state have resolved to “resist any form of intimidation and rigging during the 2019 general elections”.

Ortom stated this on Sunday in Jos, while answering questions from newsmen, shortly after a special Church service.

We hear that people are scheming to win elections at all cost; some have openly boasted that they will use force to subvert the people’s wish.

”We are on ground and ready to confront anyone with such idea. As long as government is willing to conduct free and fair elections, we are there to support them.

”But if anyone attempts to do otherwise, the people will resist that. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

Ortom, however, appreciated the Federal Government for the prevailing peace in the state and prayed for its sustenance.

He said that his administration would not hesitate to appreciate the Federal Government when the right was done.

The introduction of `Operation of Whirl Stroke’ has really solved our security challenges in Benue, especially the invasion and attacks by herdsmen.

”Some people are trying to change the narrative. They do not want the outside world to hear the truth. The situation gets more shocking when people, who know the truth, choose to say something different.

”At the moment, we are happy, but when things are not right, it is our duty to voice it out. We shall continue to do that.

”Now, we have appreciated Mr President and the Federal Government for giving us adequate security in the state. If the situation changes tomorrow, we shall shout,” he said.

Ortom also said that the recent engagement of many youths into various ventures was to prepare them to take over leadership roles in Benue, pointing out that the current crop of leaders would not be there forever.

No matter how lean our resources are, there is every need for us to continue to engage the youths.

”That is the motivating factor and I think that has inspired our youths into gainful ventures instead of going into vices like cultism, drugs and so on,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m...bullet
2 PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential...bullet
3 Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari,...bullet

Related Articles

Ortom Gov reacts to withdrawal of Paris club refund from Benue account
Ortom Benue Gov. confirms receipt of FG’s N14.9bn Paris Club refunds
Ortom I will rather lose than win through violence – Governor
In Benue State Assembly defies the court by suspending 3 APC council chairmen
In Benue Senatorial aspirant accuses Ortom of sending police to invade her house
Samuel Ortom I am ready to die for the people of Benue - Governor
Nationwide Strike NLC officials disrupt inauguration of Benue Micro-Finance Bank
Ortom Benue assembly approves N3.5bn loan request by Governor
Benue people not against Fulani – Ortom
PDP yet to name further members of Presidential Campaign Council

Politics

Atiku challenges President Buhari to a debate ahead of the 2019 elections
Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in Sokoto today
Lagos, Kano, others to get indefinite electricity if I emerge president - Ezekwesili
Lagos, Kano, others to get indefinite electricity if I emerge president - Ezekwesili
Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) and Babafemi Hamzat (right)
Why I chose Hamzat as my running mate — Sanwo-Olu
Labour Party (LP) members and supporters at the party's campaign flag-off in Delta State on January 21, 2015.
2019 Elections: Labour Party launches campaign in Bayelsa
X
Advertisement