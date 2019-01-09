The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused President Buhari of taking Nigeria backward.

According to Vanguard, Atiku said this while speaking to PDP supporters in Minna, Niger state.

He also called on Nigerians to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power and vote in PDP.

“The time has come to revive our economy and create job opportunities. Come out en masse so that we can put things back together. It is time for us to sack the APC government. Buhari must go, APC must go.

“Do you know that the roads, hospitals and schools you are seeing today were built by the PDP led government since 1999 and the APC said we didn’t do anything. What we are saying is that Nigerians should ask them what they have done since they came into power almost four years ago?

“Many are more jobless in the country; over 10 million jobs have been lost but we will ensure that our youths get employed if we are voted in. I promise on behalf of the PDP that if you vote for us, we will control the security situation in the country and I promise you all that Niger state will enjoy the dividends of democracy," he said.

In a related development, suspected political thugs have vandalized Atiku’s campaign office in Akure, Ondo state.

According to the Personal Assistant to the Ondo State Coordinator of the Atiku Presidential Campaign, Olumide Ogunkua, the vandalisation was sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).