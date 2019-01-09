Suspected political thugs have vandalized the campaign office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Akure, Ondo state.

According to Daily Post, the hoodlums came to the office at midnight, beat the security guards and destroyed Atiku’s banners and posters.

Narrating what happened, the Personal Assistant to the Ondo State Coordinator of the Atiku Presidential Campaign, Olumide Ogunkua said the hoodlums were chanting ‘Next level’.

Next Level is the campaign slogan of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogunkua said “We got a call from one of our sympathizers that the new billboards, banners and posters in front of our campaign office had been vandalized.

“Upon receiving the call, we arrived at the office and we saw that all the banners and posters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had been removed while some were defaced.

“Upon entering the premises, we discovered that the security guard was tied up and his two phones were taken away.

“When we inquired from him what really happened, he told us that he heard people destroying the banners and he shouted but the hoodlums scaled through the fence and held him, hostage, before they continued to carry out their dastardly act.

“For us, it indicates the desperation of the ruling party (APC), as according to him (security guard) the hoodlums were shouting the next level when they were destroying the billboards and banners.

“This is unacceptable. We call on the appropriate authorities to put a stop to these unwarranted attacks, if not, it will put a threat to the peaceful conduct of the general election come February 2019.

“But for us, we’re undeterred, we are determined, but their action shows that our presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) is giving them headache.

“The presidential campaign council of Ondo State has taken it up, we’ll write the Inspector General of Police, the Director of DSS to formally report this act."

The Ondo APC Publicity Secretary Alex Kalejaiye, has condemned the attack on Atiku’s campaign office.

Kalejaiye also said the allegation that its members carried out the attack is untrue.