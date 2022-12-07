RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Tinubu said Atiku and Obi are not competent and are not qualified to become Nigeria’s president...

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Sharksawn]
APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:Sharksawn]

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has criticized his counterparts from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Recommended articles

What Tinubu said: Tinubu said Atiku and Obi are not competent and are not qualified to become Nigeria’s president.

When Tinubu said this: The APC candidate, adding media rounds to his London trip schedule, disclosed this during his interview with BBC Africa.

Tinubu brags: The APC presidential candidate said none of those contending for the Presidency has the track record to occupy the highest political office in the country.

This was as he boasted of being the only qualified candidate to become Nigeria’s president.

Tinubu expects free and fair elections: Tinubu also expressed optimism that the 2023 elections would be free and fair.

According to Tinubu: “Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not competent. They are not as competent as any other person out there. They’ve no track record; none of them is qualified except me.

“Things are going very well. I’m very, very confident that this election will be free and fair. I’m the frontrunner and that’s why I’m getting many arrows.”

Other things Tinubu did in London: Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, met with the United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office, Andrew Mitchell, in London.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru; and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

2023 election: Plateau PDP set to receive Atiku

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

Adamawa Govt. increases 2023 budget to N175bn

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

America-based film director returns, plans documentary on Gov. Adeleke

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

My husband only candidate with strong support for women – Rukaiyatu Atiku

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’