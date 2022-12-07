Atiku, Peter Obi lack track record to be president – Tinubu

What Tinubu said: Tinubu said Atiku and Obi are not competent and are not qualified to become Nigeria’s president.

When Tinubu said this: The APC candidate, adding media rounds to his London trip schedule, disclosed this during his interview with BBC Africa.

Tinubu brags: The APC presidential candidate said none of those contending for the Presidency has the track record to occupy the highest political office in the country.

This was as he boasted of being the only qualified candidate to become Nigeria’s president.

Tinubu expects free and fair elections: Tinubu also expressed optimism that the 2023 elections would be free and fair.

According to Tinubu: “Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not competent. They are not as competent as any other person out there. They’ve no track record; none of them is qualified except me.

“Things are going very well. I’m very, very confident that this election will be free and fair. I’m the frontrunner and that’s why I’m getting many arrows.”

Other things Tinubu did in London: Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, met with the United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office, Andrew Mitchell, in London.