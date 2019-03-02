Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, at the weekend inaugurated his legal team to challenge the result of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

A statement issued to Pulse by Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, says the team is headed by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, declared President Buhari as winner of the election.

However, Atiku on Thursday, February 28, 2019, rejected the result citing several malpractices including the use of the military to perfect voters’ intimidation and suppression in PDP strongholds, connivance of INEC officials, security agents and the ruling party to manufacture bogus figures and outright falsification of the returns from the polling units.

Consequently he had given notice that he will use all available legitimate means to challenge the result of the election.

The PDP presidential candidate met with members of the National Peace Committee prompting concerns in some quarters that he may have been prevailed upon not to proceed with the challenge.

Speaking on the development, he said “I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved.

ALSO READ: PDP says Atiku has not made any deal with Buhari

“I am encouraged by the presence of fearless men and women of the Bench. The judiciary which had in the past discharged itself ably is once again being called upon to deliver judgement on this matter that will be untainted by lucre and uncowed by the threat of immoral power.”

This is coming after former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida issued a statement calling on Atiku to work with President Buhari to move Nigeria forward.