Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to work with President Buhari to move Nigeria forward.

He made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Minna, capital of Niger state.

Babangida said this while congratulating the President on his victory at the polls on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari as the winner of the presidential election after he got 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku who garnered 11,262,978 votes.

Babangida called on the President not to see those who contested with him as his enemies.

The former Head of State also urged Buhari to looking into the issue of restructuring.

According to The Nation, Babaginda said “Now that the President has won his re-election bid, he should confront with renewed vigour the most urgent problem confronting Nigeria: ‘insecurity of lives and property’.

“The Boko Haram insurgency remains a threat to many Nigerians particularly in the North East sub region, whiles the twin evils of kidnapping and armed robbery/armed banditry remain a major national menace. The president must pay priority attention to these security issues.

“There is the need to be more creative in formulating policies that will improve the nation’s economy, create employment opportunities and give hope to our teaming youths.

“The newly elected president should heal the wounds of the heated campaign exchanges by embracing those who contested alongside with him. The President must resist the temptation to see them as enemies; not even opponents, but fellow compatriots who merely disagreed with him on how best to move our country forward.

“I was particularly impressed with the gallant and audacious spirit of the main challenger in the presidential race, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar GCON.

“I was not surprised that even though he lost the most exotic position of the land, his doggedness and pattern of support cut across ethnic, religious and regional lines that earned him the second position of the last Presidential election.

“I call on the former Vice –President Atiku Abubakar to close ranks and work with the winner of the election in an objective and constructive manner so that democracy will continue to thrive in our country at this crucial period of renaissance.”

Atiku Abubakar has vowed to contest the result of the just concluded presidential election in court, describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.