Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the committee made the call when he led members on a condolence visit to Gov. Mai Mala Buni who lost his maternal grandmother.

“The CECPC came to pay a condolence visit on the chairman because of the demise of his maternal grandmother, Hajia Fatima Buka.

“We came to pray with him and to ask Allah to grant the remains of the Hajia who happened to live for 102 years, a peaceful rest,’’ he said.

He said both Christian and Muslim prayers were offered for the repose of the decease, noting that Buni's gentle and respectful disposition could be traced to his ancestral root which he said was blessed.

Akpanudoedehe prayed that Allah would grant Buni who also the governor of Yobe and his family the fortitude to bear the great lost.