The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has said that he is not aware of the cancellation of the Lagos state governorship primary election.

The governorship primaries which held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, was nullified by the National Working Committee (NWC) panel according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Premium Times reports that Nabena denied knowledge of the cancellation in a telephone interview.

He said “I am not aware (of any such cancellation).”

Ambode goes headlong

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu are the two candidates contesting to be Lagos Governor in 2019.

Ambode has fallen out with his mentor, Bola Tinubu, who has openly sided with Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu also threatened to impeach the Lagos state Governor if he does not step down for the party’s anointed candidate.

In his response, Ambode refused, saying that stepping down for Sanwo-Olu is undemocratic.

Tinubu also described the Lagos state Governor as a bad party man who has lost the trust of party members.

Fayose reacts

Governor Ayo Fayose, in his reaction to the intrigues in Lagos APC, said that the ruling party is playing a very dangerous political game.

Fayose said that the APC will be making a big mistake if it puts party politics above the will of the peoiple.