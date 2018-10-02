news

Governor Ayo Fayose has reacted to the outcome of the Lagos governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) panel on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, cancelled the primaries saying the preparatory process for the election had just been concluded, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to Tribune, Fayose said APC is playing a very dangerous game in Lagos state.

The Ekiti state Governor also said that the party will pay dearly if they put politics ahead of the will of the people.

He said “The APC itself will show Nigerians where we would put a rope on their neck. The party is gradually and daily taking Nigerians for granted. They forgot that general election does not end with party politics.

“APC is playing a dangerous politics that can destroy this country. They are robbing people of their mandate with impunity. This is was what the defunct NPN did in 1983, the party forced itself on the people but God defeated them”

APC members complain

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have complained that the Lagos governorship primary election was not free and fair.

In a video posted by The Cable, some party members from Shomolu said that party leaders beat up those supporting the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Lagos APC governorship election held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.