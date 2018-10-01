Pastor explains why God is punishing Ambode and his wife

news

The Founder of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ in Akure, Ondo State, Pastor Adewale Giwa has said that God is taking out his wrath on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife, Bolanle Ambode.

Pastor Giwa said that God is angry with Ambode because he sacked the Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Venerable Femi Taiwo.

Ambode’s woes

The Lagos state Governor’s second term ambition is not looking promising following a rift between him and his estranged mentor, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu has threatened to impeach Ambode if he does not step down for the APC anointed candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Local government chairmen, House of Assembly members in the state and notable politicians have also thrown their weight behind Sanwo-Olu.

Why the Chaplain was sacked

According to Punch Metro, Taiwo was sacked on Monday, May 15, 2017, by the Governor for allegedly dis-respecting the Lagos state First lady, Bolanle Ambode.

The Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde however denied the report, saying that: “The former chaplain had been queried a number of times in the past for conducts unbecoming of his office. The culmination of various indiscretions led to the Governing Council of the church issuing yet another query that led to his being relieved of his post.

“This has got nothing to do with the First Lady. The Chaplain is looking for an excuse to cover his insouciance. It’s nothing but cheap blackmail.”

A member who narrated how it happened said “The church had declared seven-day fasting after we lost two prominent members.

“The Sunday service, which was declared as anointing service, was supposed to end the fasting.

“The First Lady, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, was present with her entourage. She comes to the church once in a while.

“When it was time to be anointed, the cleric asked people to come forward, adding that it was optional. Three people stood at the stage to anoint people. They included the chaplain, the presiding chaplain and one other person.

“People started stepping out one after another. The governor’s wife, after some time, also stepped out and was anointed.”

Another source who spoke to Punch Metro added that “As she (Mrs. Ambode) stepped out, it was obvious that she was angry.

“The president of the women’s fellowship and the pastor’s wife ran after her. She shunned them, entered her car and zoomed off.

“When we came to the church on Tuesday, we heard that Venerable Taiwo had been sacked. We were told that he was sacked because the the governor’s wife didn’t get the anointing oil first and she felt disrespected.”

Beg God for forgiveness

Speaking further, Pastor Giwa said God can never let a sinner go unpunished.

He said “God cannot let a sinner go unpunished. I will advise Governor Ambode and his wife to seek God for forgiveness.

“Their action to remove the person called a Man of God from office is uncalled for.

“From my findings, I was told that despite pleadings from church leaders and other reputable elders, Governor Ambode insisted the cleric must leave the church.

“Can you imagine that some church members reportedly contributed money to buy gas cooker and other household items for the family as they vacated the vicarage?

“Do power and recognition take you to heaven? This is what is happening virtually all over the churches today.

“The moment they see powerful persons in their midsts, they quickly give honour to them. In the case of Venerable Taiwo, he did not do that and got sacked.”

According to Punch Metro, Mrs. Ambode’s office supervises the church, which is under the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.