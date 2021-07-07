wow!lotto makes way into Nigeria: Up to ₦300,000,000 to be won!

Pulse Nigeria

This is the first of its kind in Nigeria, a lottery game with exceptional bright interactive features for smartphones and PCs. wow!lotto is specially designed to immerse players in the atmosphere of the games, make it possible for them to play at any time, make cashless deposits and withdraw winnings directly into their bank account.

wow!lotto launched with different interactive games. For people who prefer traditional lottery games, there is “Keno” or “A moment of luck”. For those who are ready to try something new and dive into the exciting world of online lottery there are games with slots visualization such as “Vegas Lights” or “Lion’s Share”.

Each game offers huge jackpots and has its own win feature and winning combinations. wow!lotto strives to keep working on new games in different thematics to ensure that players continue getting a rich gaming experience.

Marketing Manager, wow!lotto Nigeria, Esther Abu, who spoke during the Media Unveil Event which held at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos described the lottery game as modern, bold and expressive stated that the game has been designed for Nigerians who are explorative, competitive and desire to win big while they have fun.

“wow!lotto is the first of its kind in the country and we will continually demonstrate the brand’s purpose of providing Nigerians an opportunity to get the better life they desire as they play to win big up to N300,000,000 through our exciting lottery games,” she said.

“The Nigerian market is currently saturated with sport betting and traditional lottery companies. Following our success in other markets, we saw this as an opportunity to introduce a unique product to Nigeria - the first ever interactive gaming platform specially made for Nigerians,” Herbert Ezeamaka, wow!lotto Country Project Manager stated.

Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General for the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, stated that the lottery and betting industry in Nigeria is experiencing enormous growth. “I am excited that an innovation like wow!lotto has sprung up to empower Nigerians while they have fun. Nigerian Gaming market has a lot of players and at NLRC, our mission is to ensure that each player is abiding by the rules that guide the sector. For wow!lotto, they have met all the requirements to operate in Nigeria; hence, they have our full backing,” he added.

Gbajabiamila who spoke through Mr. Henry Uwadia, Director, Licensing & Operations, NLRC, added that the wow!lotto platform is user friendly and hoped that players can have fun while winning big.

Also speaking at event, was Dr. George Akume, Hon. Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs. Dr. Akume who spoke through Dr. Stella Maduka, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and intergovernmental affairs mentioned that what excites her about the wow!lotto brand is that the platform is very bright and interactive which is one feature that will definitely entice the female gender like me as well as lottery and betting lovers.

The lottery is available on three platforms: iOS, Android and Web, so users can have a seamless gaming experience on both desktop and mobile devices. Players get to try a demo version of all games before betting with real money. First-rate animations, exciting winning combinations and gorgeously-designed icons are the elements of the game that keep players coming back for more.

For making deposits to place bets, players can pay using a card or bank transfer via Paystack; once payment is successful, the player’s wow!lotto account will be topped up. Users can withdraw winnings straight to their bank account at any time. These opportunities make the process of the game easy and convenient.

The interactive reality of wow!lotto is that it is full of instant winnings and genuine impressions!

