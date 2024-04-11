ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian man faces up to 35 years in South African prison for drug trafficking

Damilare Famuyiwa

Confiscated drugs estimated to have a street value of over ₦53 million were recovered from the suspect and his South African accomplice.

He and his accomplice are likely to spend up to 35 years in prison if convicted [Punch]
The suspects, a 48-year-old Nigerian, and a 43-year-old South African, were nabbed for drug trafficking.

In a statement disclosing the arrest of the suspects, the spokesperson for the JMPD, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the arrests followed a planned operation conducted by the JMPD’s tactical response unit and the Hawks.

Multiple reports claimed that the operation was initiated based on intelligence regarding alleged drug dealing activities at the Houghton Hotel in Houghton.

On April 8, 2024, a joint operation was conducted by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Tactical Response Unit and the Johannesburg Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

“The operation was based on information received about suspected drug dealing activities at the Houghton Hotel in Houghton. Upon arrival, the team identified the room of interest. The male occupant of the room was found in possession of approximately five kilogrammes of an illicit drug known as crystal meth,” said Fihla.

The occupant of the hotel room then identified another male individual, who was located in the hotel’s restaurant. The hotel room was rented under this individual’s name,” he added.

The confiscated drugs, estimated to have a street value of around R800,000, (₦53m) were seized during the raid.

The suspects, a 48-year-old Nigerian national and a 43-year-old South African were arrested and detained at Norwood SAPS,” said Fihla.

Should the suspects be convicted of drug trafficking, they are likely to spend up to 35 years in prison.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

