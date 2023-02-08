Woman, 45, docked for alleged assault

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 5, at No. 21, Forcy Rabiu Street in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Okonofua, told the court that the defendant unlawfully inflicted injury on one Mrs Koyi Remilekun with a headbutt on her forehead.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.