UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath

Omoregie, who just concluded plans to travel to Canada for his postgraduate study, was on his way to a Union Bank branch to wait for his mother, who wanted to make cash withdrawal from her bank account, when he was hit.

Upon getting to the Uselu junction, the 26-year-old, according to eyewitnesses, was rammed into as he attempted to cross the expressway to connect to the bank.

Fortune, the distraught mother of the deceased, said she was on her way to meet with Omoregie when she noticed that a crowd was clustering around an accident victim.

Fortune, who broke down in tears giving an account of the incident, stated: “I got down and started telling people to let us help the victim. But on moving closer, I realized it was my son lying down in a pool of blood. I started crying and shouting that people should help me. He was still breathing and people helped me carry him inside a vehicle.

“We quickly rushed him to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where we were told that he had died. He was to travel out of the country on August 28 and I was going to the bank to give him money for the travel.

“The youth that assisted me said the boy that killed my son is a Yahoo boy (Internet fraudster) and that his vehicle came from nowhere to knock my son down. If you see the damage on the car, you will think that the vehicle rammed into a truck. I want justice.”