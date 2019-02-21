Take your career to the next level with the JSK Academy

If this sounds like you, the JSK Academy has created a platform that assists graduates in mastering the entrepreneurial and interpersonal skills necessary for them to ascend the corporate ladder.

JSK understands the challenging environment young Nigerian graduates are confronted with. Through the JSK Academy Graduate Employability Training, emerging professionals can strengthen their competence in core areas such as business management, leadership acquisition, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence and personal brand strategy.

The program includes two months of classroom training and a one-month job experience internship which provides an opportunity for participants to determine their personal and professional journey. Additionally, the curriculum is designed to train participants on how to discover and adopt technology strategies to advance performance.

Stand out from the crowd; take advantage of JSK Academy Graduate Employability Training and become better equipped to receive the outstanding leadership opportunities coming your way.

How To Register

Online registration and further details can be acquired ﻿HERE﻿.

