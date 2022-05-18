Student dies, lover hospitalized after taking drugs for sex romp

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Damilare Famuyiwa

Having consumed sexual enhancement drugs, a Diploma student in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was found lifeless with his unconscious partner.

Oromidayo Daniel, a student of Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State, has lost his life during a sex romp with a lady in the state capital.

The deceased, a National Diploma II student, Civil Engineering department and his partner, Adeleke who is also a National Diploma II student, Department of Business Administration, were reported to have taken sexual enhancing drugs before engaging in the act.

The incident happened on Monday, May 16, 2022; while Daniel was found lifeless, his partner was found unconscious and was rushed to University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment.

A source who witnessed the incident, said she was horrified when she saw the lifeless body of the deceased on the floor and the female partner barely alive before being rushed to UCH.

He is in my faculty. We were supposed to start our examinations yesterday before the school was closed down due to protest.

“We were asked to go back home, which we all did and when they got home, they took drugs and started having sex, which led to the death of Daniel,” the source stated.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the tertiary institution Adewole Soladoye described the death of the student as a tragedy.

On behalf of the school management, we sympathize with the family of the deceased. We pray that the soul of the deceased rests in the bosom of God,” he stated.

Meanwhile, an Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ado Ekiti district, has found a 22-year-old man, Usman Jimoh, guilty of stealing electrical cables worth N1.3 million.

The convict was charged to court on three counts bordering on breaking and stealing.

Damilare Famuyiwa

