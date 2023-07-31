Security guard steal items worth ₦210,000 from employer, bags 6 months jail in Abuja

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

“Base on your admission to the charge against you, you are convicted base on section 289 of the Penal Code.

“You are hereby sentenced to 6 months imprisonment or pay a fine of ₦20,000,” he said.

Sadiq also ordered him to pay a compensation of ₦210,000 or serve five months jail in lieu of payment. He urged the convict not to repeat the act again, emphasising that the court would not be lenient on him if he repeated the offence.

The prosecution counsel, S.O Osho, had earlier told the court that the matter was reported at the Durumi Police Station by Ezenwa Chukwuemeka, of Behind Durumi Police Station.