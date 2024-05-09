ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Reps to probe procurement process of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Segun Adeyemi

A lawmaker said the highway contract was not awarded following the proper protocols and lacked approval from the National Assembly.

House of Representatives. [Facebook]
House of Representatives. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This decision came after Austine Achado (APC, Benue) brought forth a motion during Thursday's session emphasising the urgency of the matter.

Achado asserted that the highway contract was not awarded following the proper protocols and lacked approval from the National Assembly.

Consequently, the House has delegated the investigation to its committees on Procurement and Works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the federal government announced the commencement of the road project, it has faced criticism from top political opposition over the past few weeks.

Labour Party presidential bannerman Peter Obi described the project as a case of 'misplaced priorities.'

Pulse reported that Obi also condemned the demolition of business structures and establishments that were necessitated due to the commencement of the project.

Similarly, former vice president Atiku Abubakar made serious allegations, claiming that the project was approved in the selfish interest of President Bola Tinubu, which is likely to pique the interest of the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that Seyi Tinubu, the president's son, was a member of the company's board, to which the project was contracted.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Minister Agunloye's ₦1 billion suit against EFCC adjourned to June 24

Ex-Minister Agunloye's ₦1 billion suit against EFCC adjourned to June 24

ASUU raises alarm over unmet demands at Yusuf Maitama University

ASUU raises alarm over unmet demands at Yusuf Maitama University

Reps to probe procurement process of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Reps to probe procurement process of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

Sanwo-Olu marks 1st year of 2nd term, gives 698 civil servants homes via ballot

Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

Yusuf brings joy to retirees by approving ₦5bn payment of pension, gratuity

Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

Gov Namadi builds embankments to ensure better flood control in the State

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

Prodigal satellite found 25 years after going missing in space

₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

The flood forced the Kenyan to stay on the tree for days [Kenya Red Cross]

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

Ogun assembly [Ogun State House of Assembly]

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence