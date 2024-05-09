Reps to probe procurement process of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

This decision came after Austine Achado (APC, Benue) brought forth a motion during Thursday's session emphasising the urgency of the matter.

Achado asserted that the highway contract was not awarded following the proper protocols and lacked approval from the National Assembly.

Consequently, the House has delegated the investigation to its committees on Procurement and Works.

Criticism of road project

Since the federal government announced the commencement of the road project, it has faced criticism from top political opposition over the past few weeks.

Labour Party presidential bannerman Peter Obi described the project as a case of 'misplaced priorities.'

Pulse reported that Obi also condemned the demolition of business structures and establishments that were necessitated due to the commencement of the project.

Similarly, former vice president Atiku Abubakar made serious allegations, claiming that the project was approved in the selfish interest of President Bola Tinubu, which is likely to pique the interest of the audience.

