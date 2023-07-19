ADVERTISEMENT
Salesman, girlfriend land in court over alleged ₦20m theft in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Salesman, girlfriend land in court over alleged ₦20m theft in Abuja. (WuzupNigeria)
The defendants were arraigned before Magistrate Chukwuemeka Nweke on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, theft by a servant and criminal misappropriation.

They, however pleaded not guilty to the charges the police filed against them.

The Prosecution counsel, E.A. Inegbenoise, told the court that the case was reported through a petition filed to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, dated April 27, by one Albert Iroabuchi.

Inegbenoise said that Iroabuchi entrusted his shop located at All Joe Ventures EDA plaza, opposite Chida Hotel, Jabi, Abuja to Victor.

He said that the complainant visited his shop on the fateful day and discovered it almost empty and the first defendant, his salesman, couldn’t account for the goods sold or proceeds from the sales.

During thorough checks, it was realised that Victor made sales and transferred monies' to six different account bearing different names in GT Bank, UBA, Access and First bank.

“During police investigation, it was discovered that Victor, first defendant conspired with Odunaya, second defendant and others at large to commit the above crime.

“Victor breached the trust reposed on him by the complainant, stole and misappropriate 20 million from the business that was placed under his care,” the prosecutor said.

Inegbenoise said that further investigation revealed that Victor used part of the money to buy iPhone for Odunaya and two others now at large.

“It was also discovered that Victor has built a house in Mararaba, Nasarawa State,” the prosecutor said.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 97, 313, 289 and 308 of the Penal Code.

J.O. Oshita, Counsel to Odunaya, appealed for liberal bail terms for his clients, adding that second defendant was a first offender and a student.

“She will not jump bail if the application is granted,” the defence counsel said.

However, the prosecutor objected to the defendants being granted bail, adding that if granted bail they would abscond from justice.

“The bank accounts that were used to misappropriate the money by Victor, the owners are still at large.

“We believe if they are granted bail, they will tamper with our ongoing investigation,” he added.

Magistrate Nweke, however, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦3 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties should be a civil servant not below grade level 10 and who should provide his letter of appointment as well as his letter of last promotion which should be submitted to the court registrar

He adjourned the case until Aug. 22 and 23 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

