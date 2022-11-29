RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police in Edo Arrest 3 suspected armed robbers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Edo have arrested three suspected armed robbers/ Eiye secret cult members, and recovered guns in Benin.

police (RipplesNigeria)
police (RipplesNigeria)

The Police Public Relations Officers, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed this in a statement in Benin.

According to him, “the three dare devil armed robbers and members of Eiye Secret Cult Confraternity were on Sunday arested by the Operatives of Anti-Robbery Team of Ugbekun Divisional Police Headquarters, Benin

He said the police stormed a certain Hotel along Enomayo, Off Upper Sakponba Road, Benin and arrested one Bright Omonowa Clifford Patrick, and Isaac Peter and recovered one Cut-to-size locally made gun and one Black Beret of Eiye Secret Cult Confraternity.

He said the arrest was following a credible intelligence on the suspects’ clandestine meeting in the Hotel.

To this end, Nwabuzor said the Commissioner Of Police Edo State, Mr Mohammed Dankwara, warned members of the various Secret Cult Confraternity and their sponsors to desist from their impious activities in the state or be ready to face severe punishments.

He said the CP reiterated his commitment to fight arduously to see that crimes and criminally were reduced to a barest possible minimum.

