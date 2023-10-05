ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for cutting off mother’s hands in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have left a deep cut on his aged mother’s head. He has now been taken into police custody following his arrest.

The suspect is now in custody [Punch]
The suspect is now in custody [Punch]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that Oyeleye attacked his 65-year-old mother, Esther, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, over an unknown argument in Akibo Village, the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

A noise emanating from the aged woman’s house in the night, however, attracted the attention of their neighbours, forcing them to all storm out of their houses to find out what was happening.

On getting to the house, Esther was found lying in a pool of blood, with her left and right hands cut off and a deep stab to her head.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbours were also said to have met Oyeleye standing beside his mother, holding a sharp cutlass.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity because of the severity of the incident, Oyeleye also used the cutlass to inflict injuries on the aged woman’s head and legs.

The source stated that the victim had immediately been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

With a sharp cutlass in his hand, he severed both hands of his mother and caused another deep injury to her head and legs. We have taken the mother to the hospital for treatment,” the source said.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, stated that the suspect had been arrested and an investigation was ongoing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful [Video]

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

A woman in handcuffs

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos