Police arrest man for cutting off mother’s hands in Ogun

It was gathered that Oyeleye attacked his 65-year-old mother, Esther, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, over an unknown argument in Akibo Village, the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

A noise emanating from the aged woman’s house in the night, however, attracted the attention of their neighbours, forcing them to all storm out of their houses to find out what was happening.

On getting to the house, Esther was found lying in a pool of blood, with her left and right hands cut off and a deep stab to her head.

The neighbours were also said to have met Oyeleye standing beside his mother, holding a sharp cutlass.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity because of the severity of the incident, Oyeleye also used the cutlass to inflict injuries on the aged woman’s head and legs.

The source stated that the victim had immediately been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“With a sharp cutlass in his hand, he severed both hands of his mother and caused another deep injury to her head and legs. We have taken the mother to the hospital for treatment,” the source said.