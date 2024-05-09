ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Pro-democratic group reacts to Jumbo's emergence as Rivers speaker

Segun Adeyemi

The group urged the new Speaker to prioritise legislation and oversight that benefit the citizens, aiming for improved public welfare.

Comrade Oko Jumbo. [Facebook]
Comrade Oko Jumbo. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a statement by its leader, Hon. Iko Rowland, the group also commended the assembly members for their choice in supporting Jumbo.

Rowland expressed satisfaction that this decision has ended the debates about the state assembly’s leadership.

He described the new Speaker as a person of integrity and anticipated that his leadership would bring about positive changes in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowland highlighted Jumbo’s qualities, emphasising his commitment to democracy, compassion, love, and adherence to the rule of law and the Constitution.

The group urged the new Speaker to prioritise legislation and oversight that benefit the citizens, aiming for improved public welfare.

Rowland said, “His emergence is not only well deserved owing to his pedigree, rich academic qualification and resume, it is very much timely and crucial.

“Jumbo is a true democrat who believes in the rule of law. He is not an egomaniac like many politicans today and we believe this refined gentleman will take our state to the next level.

“We, therefore, wish to extend our support to him and assure him that Rivers people are behind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowland urged Jumbo to focus on parliamentary diplomacy and improve the relationship between the executive and legislature to benefit the people of Rivers.

The group fully backed Jumbo and encouraged disgruntled assembly members to unite and resolve their differences.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers crisis: Wike under fire for allegedly violating Tinubu's order

Rivers crisis: Wike under fire for allegedly violating Tinubu's order

Pro-democratic group reacts to Jumbo's emergence as Rivers speaker

Pro-democratic group reacts to Jumbo's emergence as Rivers speaker

Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hon. Oko Jumbo.

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Shehu Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai when the going was good.

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Edo Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku [Leadership News]

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Speaker of the House and the state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. [NAN]

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees