Pro-democratic group reacts to Jumbo's emergence as Rivers speaker

In a statement by its leader, Hon. Iko Rowland, the group also commended the assembly members for their choice in supporting Jumbo.

Rowland expressed satisfaction that this decision has ended the debates about the state assembly’s leadership.

He described the new Speaker as a person of integrity and anticipated that his leadership would bring about positive changes in the state.

Rowland highlighted Jumbo’s qualities, emphasising his commitment to democracy, compassion, love, and adherence to the rule of law and the Constitution.

The group urged the new Speaker to prioritise legislation and oversight that benefit the citizens, aiming for improved public welfare.

Rowland said, “His emergence is not only well deserved owing to his pedigree, rich academic qualification and resume, it is very much timely and crucial.

“Jumbo is a true democrat who believes in the rule of law. He is not an egomaniac like many politicans today and we believe this refined gentleman will take our state to the next level.

“We, therefore, wish to extend our support to him and assure him that Rivers people are behind.”

Rowland urged Jumbo to focus on parliamentary diplomacy and improve the relationship between the executive and legislature to benefit the people of Rivers.