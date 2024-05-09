Rivers crisis: Wike under fire for allegedly violating Tinubu's order

According to a statement released by the group's leader, Otunba Gbenga Ojo, they emphasised the Yoruba cultural value of respecting elders and government authorities, which they believe Wike disregarded.

In December, Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed an agreement with his predecessor to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

President Tinubu and other stakeholders facilitated this eight-point agreement during a significant gathering at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The FCT Minister and his supporters have consistently criticised the Governor, especially through state assembly members.

Ojo stated that the group's members, led by Martin Amaewhule, have repeatedly tried to disrupt Fubara's government.

They have challenged Governor Fubara's job by rejecting his decisions, changing laws without his approval, and even threatening to impeach him again.

This recent threat by 27 lawmakers to start impeachment proceedings further highlights the growing tension between the two factions.

The Oduduwa youths criticised Wike for his frequent public outbursts and dismissed the possibility of reconciliation with Fubara.

They said, "We are not surprised though because Wike has consistently made careless remarks undermining the President. He has been very heedless and uncut."

However, they acknowledged that Fubara had fulfilled agreements, such as re-appointing nine pro-Wike commissioners who resigned during the crisis and paying lawmakers' withheld entitlements.

The Oduduwa Youths Initiative urged Wike to apologise for disrespecting the President's office.

Ojo cautioned that if Wike didn't apologise, Yoruba youths would protest nationwide, calling for his removal as Minister.