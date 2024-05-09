ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Rivers crisis: Wike under fire for allegedly violating Tinubu's order

Segun Adeyemi

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been given 24 hours to apologise to President Bola Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. [Facebook]
Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

According to a statement released by the group's leader, Otunba Gbenga Ojo, they emphasised the Yoruba cultural value of respecting elders and government authorities, which they believe Wike disregarded.

In December, Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed an agreement with his predecessor to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

President Tinubu and other stakeholders facilitated this eight-point agreement during a significant gathering at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Minister and his supporters have consistently criticised the Governor, especially through state assembly members.

Ojo stated that the group's members, led by Martin Amaewhule, have repeatedly tried to disrupt Fubara's government.

They have challenged Governor Fubara's job by rejecting his decisions, changing laws without his approval, and even threatening to impeach him again.

This recent threat by 27 lawmakers to start impeachment proceedings further highlights the growing tension between the two factions.

The Oduduwa youths criticised Wike for his frequent public outbursts and dismissed the possibility of reconciliation with Fubara.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said, "We are not surprised though because Wike has consistently made careless remarks undermining the President. He has been very heedless and uncut."

However, they acknowledged that Fubara had fulfilled agreements, such as re-appointing nine pro-Wike commissioners who resigned during the crisis and paying lawmakers' withheld entitlements.

The Oduduwa Youths Initiative urged Wike to apologise for disrespecting the President's office.

Ojo cautioned that if Wike didn't apologise, Yoruba youths would protest nationwide, calling for his removal as Minister.

He said, "We are giving the FCT Minister 24 hours to apologise for disrespecting the President. Failure to do so would attract massive protests across the country calling for his sack."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers crisis: Wike under fire for allegedly violating Tinubu's order

Rivers crisis: Wike under fire for allegedly violating Tinubu's order

Pro-democratic group reacts to Jumbo's emergence as Rivers speaker

Pro-democratic group reacts to Jumbo's emergence as Rivers speaker

Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

Nigerians condemn content creator’s ‘24-hour buried alive challenge’

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Ondo assembly warns petroleum marketers against fuel hoarding, price hikes

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Reps urge Tinubu to pay withheld salaries of ASUU, NASU, ensure full payment

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

Lagos Govt retrieves ₦478.13m, 18 properties from fraudulent agents in 4 years

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

The flood forced the Kenyan to stay on the tree for days [Kenya Red Cross]

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

Ogun assembly [Ogun State House of Assembly]

Ogun assembly calls on Govt to take urgent action against rising cult violence