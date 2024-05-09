ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis: Fresh twist as APC group disagrees with Gov Fubara's impeachment call

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara has been at loggerheads with the State Assembly and some allies of his predecessor.

Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Sim Fubara [Facebook]

The group, speaking at a press conference in Abuja, labelled Chief Tony Okocha's remarks reckless and harmful to democracy.

In a statement signed by Comrade Kabir Matazu and Hon. Igwe Ude-Umanta, the group asserted that such calls for impeachment aim to disrupt governance and sow chaos.

Additionally, the forum criticised Okocha for showing disrespect towards President Bola Tinubu.

The statement said, "The President himself, in his wisdom, has called for all parties involved in the disagreement to maintain the status quo and work towards a peaceful resolution.

"Governor Fubara has heeded this call and has demonstrated his commitment to the vision of inclusivity and good governance that our dear president has upheld since assuming office.

"In the reality of having to work with people of diverse political affiliations, President Tinubu has successfully built a government devoid of nepotism and marginalization.

"It will be unfair, and unwise for any party member, or individual not to resonate in the same frequency with our president. It is very disheartening to witness Chief Tony Okocha’s unguided utterances, which not only disregard the president's call for peace but also pose a threat to the stability and progress of our beloved party.

"We are appalled by the Chairman’s unguided fervour and lack of understanding of the complex challenges facing Rivers State. His actions are a dent in the respectable image and good representation of what our party stands for.

"It Is evident to everyone that Chief Tony Okocha has lost sight of the vision and principles of the APC, as his misguided loyalty has compromised the integrity and status of our party.

"By calling for the impeachment of Governor Fubara without justifiable cause, Mr Tony has not only undermined the unity and cohesion of our party but also endangered the very foundation of our democratic system."

The group urged Okocha to step down promptly from his role as the Rivers State APC Chairman.

They emphasised that his ongoing presence in the position would only exacerbate the turmoil within the party and the state.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

